Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Drops By 17.9%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,809,600 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the April 30th total of 4,637,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,174.7 days.

Shares of KCDMF remained flat at $$1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $1.90.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

