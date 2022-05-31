Short Interest in Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Decreases By 18.6%

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KSPHF remained flat at $$18.03 during trading on Tuesday. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $21.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $19.74.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products primarily in Japan. It offers Urief and Urief OD tablets for the treatment of dysuria; Glufast, Glubes, and Marizev tablets for type 2 diabetes; Darbepoetin Alfa BS and Epoetin Alfa BS injections for the treatment of renal anemia; Beova tablets for overactive bladder treatment; P-TOL chewable tablets for treating hyperphosphatemia; and Minirin Melt OD tablets for nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in males, central diabetes insipidus, and nocturnal enuresis resulted from decrease of urine osmolality.

