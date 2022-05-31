Short Interest in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Grows By 27.5%

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the April 30th total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 13.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lands’ End in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Lands' End alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $47,336.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,114,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,109,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lands’ End stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.60. 528,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,634. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81. The company has a market cap of $384.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 2.54.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.12). Lands’ End had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $555.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lands’ End Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.