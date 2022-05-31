Short Interest in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Increases By 29.2%

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the April 30th total of 3,910,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $254,290.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $184,028.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 681,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,836,890.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,435 shares of company stock worth $12,166,588 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Susquehanna raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,889. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average is $61.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48 and a beta of 1.14. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.