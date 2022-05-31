Short Interest in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Declines By 19.9%

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the April 30th total of 4,130,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 888,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

LAZ has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

Shares of NYSE LAZ traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.26. 9,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,425. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.65. Lazard has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $716.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.58 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 59.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lazard will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 38.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lazard by 64.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Lazard by 267.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

