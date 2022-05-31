Short Interest in Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Declines By 18.1%

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 70.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of LGRVF stock traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $86.30. Legrand has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.24 and a 200-day moving average of $99.77.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

