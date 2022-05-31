Short Interest in Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Declines By 18.1%

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 70.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of LGRVF stock traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $86.30. Legrand has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.24 and a 200-day moving average of $99.77.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

