Short Interest in Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Drops By 20.5%

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the April 30th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAKSY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.59) to GBX 180 ($2.28) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.35) to GBX 215 ($2.72) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 185 ($2.34) to GBX 165 ($2.09) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.25.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of MAKSY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,398. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.