Short Interest in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Increases By 28.0%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,230,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the April 30th total of 16,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Marqeta by 96.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter worth $200,000. Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter worth $38,000. 50.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Marqeta from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.68.

Shares of NASDAQ MQ traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.47. 21,996,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,035,153. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion and a PE ratio of -19.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. Marqeta’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

