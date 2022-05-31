Short Interest in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Expands By 33.1%

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the April 30th total of 13,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 164.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital stock opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Mastech Digital has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $201.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

