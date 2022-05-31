Short Interest in MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) Grows By 28.4%

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the April 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of MITC stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 46,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,319. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MeaTech 3D has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITC. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MeaTech 3D by 100.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MeaTech 3D by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MeaTech 3D by 15.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MeaTech 3D in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MeaTech 3D in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 1.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

