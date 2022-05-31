Short Interest in Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Decreases By 26.8%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,500 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the April 30th total of 320,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 686,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRIL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,742. Muscle Maker has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.88.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative net margin of 52.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Muscle Maker in the fourth quarter valued at $1,437,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Muscle Maker by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 108,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Muscle Maker during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Muscle Maker by 9.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill restaurants, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

