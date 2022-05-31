Short Interest in Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Decreases By 26.8%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,500 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the April 30th total of 320,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 686,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:GRIL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,742. Muscle Maker has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.88.
Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative net margin of 52.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.17%.
Muscle Maker Company Profile (Get Rating)
Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill restaurants, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.
