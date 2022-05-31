Short Interest in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Grows By 38.6%

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the April 30th total of 29,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 41.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the third quarter worth $227,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 17.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the first quarter worth $679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut NACCO Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

NACCO Industries stock traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $56.50. 330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,444. The stock has a market cap of $414.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NACCO Industries has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $59.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.10.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 15.07%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.58%.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

