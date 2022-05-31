Short Interest in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOACW) Rises By 28.4%

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOACW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the April 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Natural Order Acquisition stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOACW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 191,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

NOACW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,827. Natural Order Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.82.

