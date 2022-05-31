Short Interest in Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Declines By 17.6%

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RRSSF opened at 0.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of 1.03. Neometals has a 1 year low of 0.36 and a 1 year high of 1.50.

Neometals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neometals Ltd explores and evaluates mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide from processing by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

