Short Interest in Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Grows By 31.5%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,748,100 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the April 30th total of 1,328,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 672.3 days.
Neste Oyj stock remained flat at $$44.44 during midday trading on Tuesday. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $68.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.40.
Neste Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)
