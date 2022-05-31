Short Interest in Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Grows By 31.5%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,748,100 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the April 30th total of 1,328,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 672.3 days.

Neste Oyj stock remained flat at $$44.44 during midday trading on Tuesday. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $68.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.40.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Neste Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.