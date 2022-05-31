Short Interest in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Grows By 28.7%

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 995,800 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the April 30th total of 773,900 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 374,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $66,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,188.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $680,482.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 155,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,311.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,551 shares of company stock worth $2,896,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 8.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 471,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,188. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 608.54 and a beta of 1.17.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $151.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About NextGen Healthcare (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

