Short Interest in Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Expands By 26.5%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,500 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the April 30th total of 710,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 224.9 days.
Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nordic Semiconductor ASA from 271.00 to 202.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
OTCMKTS NDCVF traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $18.55. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23.
Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits and related solutions for short-and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers ultra-low power components; and develops low power cellular IoT.
