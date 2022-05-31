Short Interest in Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Increases By 33.3%

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NOVC opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. Novation Companies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.01.
Novation Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
