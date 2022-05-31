Short Interest in Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Increases By 33.3%

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NOVC opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. Novation Companies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services in Georgia. It also offers its services to hospitals, schools, crisis units, clinics, doctors' offices, prisons, and various privately owned businesses. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

