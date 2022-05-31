Short Interest in Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Decreases By 19.6%

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the April 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

OPWEF traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,432. Opawica Explorations has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.

About Opawica Explorations

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

