Short Interest in Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Increases By 26.7%

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the April 30th total of 246,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,754,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS OPTI remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 28,561,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,691,756. Optec International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.11.
Optec International Company Profile (Get Rating)
