Short Interest in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Decreases By 19.6%

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,620,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the April 30th total of 14,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

ORC traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,011. The company has a market capitalization of $552.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75. Orchid Island Capital has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $5.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORC. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Orchid Island Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

