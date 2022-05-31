Short Interest in Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI) Rises By 30.0%

Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Osiris Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,454. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71. Osiris Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Osiris Acquisition by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 128,100 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Osiris Acquisition by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 11,198 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Osiris Acquisition by 900.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 619,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 557,973 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
