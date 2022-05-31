Short Interest in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Declines By 17.0%

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,300 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the April 30th total of 317,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 156,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 24.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 532.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 64,118 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 283.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAM opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. Pampa Energía has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $25.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.12). Pampa Energía had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pampa Energía will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pampa Energía in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC raised Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

