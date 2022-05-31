Short Interest in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Declines By 17.0%

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,310,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the April 30th total of 24,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 200.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBR. StockNews.com cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

NYSE:PBR opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $27.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.2984 per share. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 28.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.20%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

