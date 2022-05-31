Short Interest in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Decreases By 18.7%

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,330,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the April 30th total of 13,940,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Pitney Bowes stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.68. 73,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 2.37. Pitney Bowes has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $9.92.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.06 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,395,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 55,435 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,413,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,809,000 after acquiring an additional 171,603 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 31,235 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

