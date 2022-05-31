Short Interest in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Declines By 17.1%

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the April 30th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ PTMN opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $215.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is currently 96.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTMN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 48,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. 26.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

