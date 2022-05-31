Short Interest in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Rises By 29.7%

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 756,800 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the April 30th total of 583,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PFC traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,980. The stock has a market cap of $955.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Premier Financial has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $34.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Premier Financial had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Premier Financial will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 39.74%.

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $25,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,915.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Premier Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 30.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

