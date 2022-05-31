Short Interest in Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Expands By 33.3%

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of PGZ opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%.
About Principal Real Estate Income Fund (Get Rating)
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- Builders FirstSource Stock is Building Out a Base
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.