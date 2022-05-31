Short Interest in Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Expands By 33.3%

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PGZ opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGZ. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

