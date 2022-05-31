Short Interest in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Decreases By 18.8%

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the April 30th total of 74,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of RDI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.77. 411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,003. Reading International has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.94 million, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.26). Reading International had a negative return on equity of 34.87% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

RDI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Reading International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reading International in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Reading International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Reading International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Reading International in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reading International in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Reading International by 89.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 287,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.