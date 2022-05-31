Short Interest in RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Drops By 20.7%

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the April 30th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RENN Fund by 1,169.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RENN Fund in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RENN Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Mad River Investors acquired a new stake in shares of RENN Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RENN Fund by 47.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:RCG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,919. RENN Fund has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $3.28.

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

