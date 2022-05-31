Short Interest in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Expands By 28.5%

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 511,500 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the April 30th total of 397,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Resources Connection stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.21. 1,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,061. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.92. Resources Connection has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $204.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $403,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,395 shares in the company, valued at $724,686.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Resources Connection by 94.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 377,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 182,731 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Resources Connection in the 4th quarter worth $2,854,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Resources Connection by 18.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 884,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after acquiring an additional 137,084 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Resources Connection by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 134,918 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Resources Connection by 112.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 134,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Resources Connection in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

About Resources Connection (Get Rating)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.