Short Interest in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Declines By 17.6%

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 73,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of RWAY opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Runway Growth Finance has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $14.92.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 52.70% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th.

In related news, CEO R David Spreng purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $98,950 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its position in Runway Growth Finance by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 949,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 76,409 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 2,238.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 201,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Runway Growth Finance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.

