Short Interest in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Increases By 33.2%

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,990,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the April 30th total of 9,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.25 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.85.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $182,428.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $155,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,300 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.16. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $64.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.20 and a beta of 1.54.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. SailPoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

