Short Interest in Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Increases By 26.3%

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the April 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 101.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBOEF shares. Cheuvreux upgraded Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBOEF remained flat at $$68.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.77. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $68.95.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Manufacturing & Services, and Oilfield Equipment. The company offers non-magnetic steel grades. It also provides high precision MWD/LWD, such as collars for use as high-tech housings for special logging instruments, sensors, antennas, and generators.

