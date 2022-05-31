Short Interest in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Grows By 27.7%

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,500 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the April 30th total of 410,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SRTS stock opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.52. Sensus Healthcare has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $11.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.41.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.91. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 62.07% and a return on equity of 31.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 50,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $512,292.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 325,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,951.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,056 shares of company stock worth $1,227,218. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRTS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRTS. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.