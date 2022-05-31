Short Interest in SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQLLW) Drops By 26.3%

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQLLW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ SQLLW remained flat at $$0.15 during trading on Monday. SeqLL has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

