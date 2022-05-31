Short Interest in Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Declines By 21.1%

Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the April 30th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DMTTF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 28,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,489. Small Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21.

Small Pharma Inc, a clinical stage neuropharmaceutical company, engages in the IP-led development of novel treatments for depression and other mental health conditions. The company's lead product candidate is SPL026, a N,N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT) assisted therapy that is in Phase I/IIa randomized controlled clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorders.

