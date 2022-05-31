Short Interest in SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Expands By 26.3%

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,637,700 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the April 30th total of 1,296,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 496.3 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins cut their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SNC-Lavalin Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

SNCAF stock opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average is $23.12.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

