Short Interest in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Drops By 20.2%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the April 30th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEDG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.74.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $3,106,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,399 shares of company stock valued at $12,544,821 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEDG stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $278.28. 21,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,543. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $200.86 and a 12-month high of $389.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

About SolarEdge Technologies (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.