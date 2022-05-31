Short Interest in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) Expands By 32.3%

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,320,000 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the April 30th total of 6,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the first quarter worth $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 24,040.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the first quarter worth $89,000. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SomaLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

SLGC opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81. SomaLogic has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $14.72.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SomaLogic will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

