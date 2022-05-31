Short Interest in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Drops By 18.2%

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 636,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWX. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,848,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,956,000 after acquiring an additional 96,324 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Coann Capital LLC grew its position in Southwest Gas by 72.6% in the first quarter. Coann Capital LLC now owns 116,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 49,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Southwest Gas by 250.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWX traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $95.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.17.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 83.50%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

