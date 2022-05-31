Short Interest in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Increases By 31.9%

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 729,800 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the April 30th total of 553,500 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Shares of NYSE SRT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,072. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41. The company has a market cap of $145.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.49. StarTek has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get StarTek alerts:

StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $167.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.39 million. StarTek had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 1.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that StarTek will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRT shares. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in StarTek during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in StarTek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in StarTek by 582.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in StarTek in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in StarTek in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

About StarTek (Get Rating)

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.