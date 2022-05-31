Short Interest in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Decreases By 20.3%

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 13,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Strattec Security in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 37,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Strattec Security by 573.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 120,035 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Strattec Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Strattec Security by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 597,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,227,000 after buying an additional 40,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Strattec Security by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRT opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Strattec Security has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average is $37.38.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.61 million. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 2.18%. Analysts forecast that Strattec Security will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

