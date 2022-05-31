Short Interest in Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Declines By 19.8%

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,099,600 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the April 30th total of 1,370,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 687.3 days.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Sumitomo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

DNPUF stock remained flat at $$9.69 during trading on Tuesday. Sumitomo Pharma has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95.

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

