Short Interest in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Rises By 31.7%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the April 30th total of 956,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 426,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ TH opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $7.68.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Hospitality will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 547.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 165.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 19.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on TH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Target Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.