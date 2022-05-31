Short Interest in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Rises By 31.7%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the April 30th total of 956,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 426,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ TH opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $7.68.
Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Hospitality will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 547.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 165.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 19.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently commented on TH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.
Target Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Target Hospitality (TH)
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
- Builders FirstSource Stock is Building Out a Base
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.