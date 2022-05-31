Short Interest in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Expands By 28.7%

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,100 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the April 30th total of 372,300 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ TERN opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26.
Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on TERN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.
