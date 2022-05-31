Short Interest in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Expands By 28.7%

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,100 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the April 30th total of 372,300 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TERN opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TERN. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 36,426.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TERN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

