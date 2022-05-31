Short Interest in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Declines By 18.5%

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the April 30th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 888,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ HAIN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.32. 20,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.70. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $502.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.57 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

HAIN has been the subject of several research reports. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. CL King initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $5,607,578.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,577.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 570,071 shares of company stock valued at $18,597,017 in the last ninety days. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,122,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,121,000 after acquiring an additional 897,216 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,653,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,477,000 after acquiring an additional 66,371 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,157,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,173,000 after acquiring an additional 225,435 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,063,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,392,000 after acquiring an additional 167,520 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,770,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,532,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hain Celestial Group (Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.