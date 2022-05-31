Short Interest in The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) Grows By 31.6%

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the April 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGFC. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Very Good Food during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Very Good Food during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Very Good Food during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Very Good Food during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Very Good Food during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000.

Shares of VGFC stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. Very Good Food has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $4.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Very Good Food ( NASDAQ:VGFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter.

The Very Good Food Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells various plant-based cheese, meats, and other food alternatives. The company offers its products through its wholesale and e-commerce stores, and public markets, as well as the Butcher Shop & Restaurant under The Very Good Butchers brand.

