Short Interest in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Drops By 19.5%

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the April 30th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COCO shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

In related news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 10,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin F. Roper bought 50,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $422,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 85,000 shares of company stock worth $727,700 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 16.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COCO opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. Vita Coco has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Vita Coco will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vita Coco (Get Rating)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.