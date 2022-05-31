Short Interest in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Declines By 17.0%

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the April 30th total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 709,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,701,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 207,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 35,603 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 787,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 384,649 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,276,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,036,000 after purchasing an additional 952,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. Thoughtworks has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.45.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.25 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

TWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thoughtworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

